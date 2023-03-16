Two members of the infamous Irani Gang were arrested for impersonating as police officials and cheating foreign nationals in the national Capital, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Gholam Bahrani (32) and Mojtaba Zolfagari (52), both permanent residents of Tehran, Iran and presently residing in Noida, were arrested by Delhi Police.

According to police, many incidents of cheating and robbing by a group of four-five persons posing as police officials were being reported in South West district as well as adjoining districts.

“On March 12, an Iraqi national Fatih Zama Muhammad Faith complained at Vasant Kunj South police station that he was standing in Mahipalpur when suddenly a car carrying three-four persons approached him who introduced themselves as police officers and asked him to show his bag for checking,” said Rajeev Kumar, the additional Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police (Southwest).

After that, they took $1780 from his bag and ran away from the spot.

“During investigation, on March 14, specific inputs were received that the members of the Irani gang involved in the cases of impersonation would assemble somewhere in Noida to commit further crime,” said the official.

“Both the accused were nabbed from Noida and during cursory search, $520 were recovered from the possession of Gholam and $600, 150 Euros and 10 Dirhams from Mojtaba. Both the accused persons were asked about the foreign currencies recovered from them and they tried to dodge the interrogation team,” said the official.

On interrogation, it was revealed that they had formed a gang by inducting members from their circle in Delhi.

“The members casually introduced themselves as police officers in civil uniform and accosted the foreigner people carrying bags along with them in public places in the name of police checking. By “impersonating” as Police/Crime Branch officials, they used to check the belongings of foreigners and flee away from the spot taking away the foreign currencies from their bags,” said the official, adding that further investigation is in progress.

20230316-131403