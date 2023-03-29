INDIALIFESTYLE

A probe is underway after a video went viral showing a youth climbing out of a window of a speeding car and sitting on it with his upper body outside the vehicle.

Netizens tweeted to Uttar Pradesh Police demanding strict action against the youth.

Taking cognisance of the same, the police has directed the Traffic Department to initiate action.

The eight-second-video of the act was filmed by a car driver from behind.

The registered number of the vehicle is of Haryana.

The video surfaced on Tuesday.

