INDIASPORTS

Noida’s Sunny Bainsla bags gold in U15 Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Championship

NewsWire
0
0

Noida’s Sunny Bainsla clinched the gold medal in the 75kg weight category at the U15 Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Championship, here.

After winning the yellow metal, the wrestler from Ramashray Wrestling Academy, Noida Stadium, has been selected for the upcoming U15 National Wrestling Championships.

“I will work hard for the upcoming competition. The way I have won the gold, the same way, I will work hard for the national wrestling competition,” said Bainsla.

The youngster was warmly welcomed by Ramashrey Wrestling Academy mentor Gyan Chand Sharma (NIS), chairman Ramashray Pahalwan, general secretary Rajeev Sharma, vice-president Vinod Pahalwan and all the wrestlers of the academy.

20230404-182203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN govt likely to book bio-medical waste dumpers under Goonda Act

    Woman’s nose cut off due to business rivalry

    Kashmir’s young future is in stadiums

    Now NordVPN to remove servers from India over new CERT-In data...