Noida’s Sunny Bainsla clinched the gold medal in the 75kg weight category at the U15 Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Championship, here.

After winning the yellow metal, the wrestler from Ramashray Wrestling Academy, Noida Stadium, has been selected for the upcoming U15 National Wrestling Championships.

“I will work hard for the upcoming competition. The way I have won the gold, the same way, I will work hard for the national wrestling competition,” said Bainsla.

The youngster was warmly welcomed by Ramashrey Wrestling Academy mentor Gyan Chand Sharma (NIS), chairman Ramashray Pahalwan, general secretary Rajeev Sharma, vice-president Vinod Pahalwan and all the wrestlers of the academy.

