BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Noise launches new smartwatch with inbuilt GPS

NewsWire
0
0

Homegrown brand Noise has launched its new smartwatch which features built-in GPS and Bluetooth calling.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS smartwatch is available at a starting price of Rs 2,999 on gonoise.com and Amazon, the company said in a statement.

It comes in eight colours: Charcoal Black, Deep Wine, Mint Green, Silver Grey, Sunset Orange, Teal Blue, Rose Pink and Midnight Blue.

The smartwatch comes equipped with an in-built GPS for accurate distance measurement and a workout track feature on the NoiseFit application.

It also features a 1.85-inch large TFT display with 600 nits of brightness making sure of a strain-free user experience even in the outdoors.

“We are excited to expand our fitness-tracking smartwatch range with additions to our flagship ColorFit Pro 4 series,” said Amit Khatri, co-founder of Noise.

“As a consumer-centric brand, we are constantly driven to enable consumers with the desired innovation at an aspirational price and the new addition, featuring GPS tracking, is a step further in this direction,” he added.

The ColorFit Pro 4 allows wearers to enjoy stable, lag-free calls with lower battery consumption supported by in-built speakers and microphone.

Moreover, it provides “access to recent call logs and can also store up to 10 contacts through Noise Buzz, making interaction with the device extremely interactive and hassle free.”

The new smartwatch comes with a battery that lasts up to seven days on a single charge, and has the inbuilt Noise Health Suite “which equips the device to track an array of vitals like SPO2 levels, heart rate” and much more.

“It also comes with female cycle tracking along with 100 sports modes and 150+ watch faces for overall health monitoring and customised style,” the company said.

20230116-144004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s March industrial output zooms on low base effect

    Essar Ports Vizag Terminal handles largest dry bulk vessel, parcel

    Govt launches design-linked incentive scheme, extends telecom PLI by 1 year

    Goa to subsidise airport landing, parking fees to promote international tourism:...