INDIASCI-TECH

Noise sells 2 mn smartwatches in India in festive season, logs 200% growth

NewsWire
0
0

Homegrown brand Noise on Friday said it logged 200 per cent growth by selling two million smartwatches in the country during the festive season.

Calling watches became the best-selling product in the smartwatch category, driving the company’s growth during the festive season. Icon Buzz, Pulse Go Buzz, and Pulse 2 Max were among them.

According to Counterpoint Research, India’s smartwatch market grew 312 per cent (year-on-year) in Q2 2022.

Noise captured the second spot with a 26 per cent share and registered 293 per cent (year-on-year) growth. The brand has ramped up its domestic production in the second quarter and contributed 3/4th of the locally manufactured smartwatches.

“India’s Smartwatch shipments grew by 4x annually in Q2 2022,” said research analyst Anshika Jain.

The company introduced more models with Bluetooth calling features and this feature was present in 40 per cent of its shipments for the quarter, said the report.

“We saw over 300 smartwatch models selling this quarter, the highest ever number. The top three brands combined offered 75 different models. The quarter saw over 50 new launches from major brands,” said research Analyst Harshit Rastogi.

Moreover, Noise was the best-selling brand in online channels.

20221104-163207

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Konkani totters as warring camps threaten to put Goa’s official language...

    Understanding the circle of concern and control

    Over 61% voter turnout till 2 p.m. in Assam polls (Afternoon...

    Tripura violence: SC agrees to hear plea by journalist, others booked...