‘Noise Two’ wireless headphones launched with 50-hour playtime

Homegrown brand Noise on Tuesday launched ‘Noise Two’ wireless headphones as a step towards expanding its wireless BT headphones that come equipped with a 50-hour playtime.

Priced at Rs 1,499, the headphones come in three exciting colours – bold black, calm white and serene blue, which will be available for purchase from today on the company’s official site and other online platforms, according to an official report.

“We at Noise, believe in creating products for every use case. This is where the new launch comes into the picture. In our endeavour to strengthen wireless headphones portfolio, we are delighted to announce Noise Two, designed for the ones looking to own innovative Bluetooth headphones for a power-packed audio experience,” Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, said in a statement.

Equipped with Dual pairing, the headphones are easy to use and pair, making them the ideal companion for users on the go.

With four play modes and IPX5 water resistance, the gadget is ideal for those who lead active lifestyles. The lightweight design and padding add to the overall ease of use and make them an ideal addition to your everyday wardrobe, the report added.

Moreover, with its built-in speaker and microphone, Bluetooth 5.3 supports a quick and reliable connection and provides an uninterrupted and seamless BT calling experience.

20221108-145407

