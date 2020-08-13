Noisy cars and speeding

I am so glad the police are on the hunt for drivers of cars with modified noise-producing engines. There are too many young men who are speeding about in Peel Region putting the public at risk and disturbing the peace of neighborhoods. There needs to be zero tolerance for this antisocial behavior.
Rupesh, Markham
Your opinion counts! Guidelines: All letters to the editor are welcome and will be considered for publication or posting online. You may email to editor@canindia.com; mail letters to 478 Dundas Street West, P.O. Box 30003, Oakville ON L6H 7L8 or fax letters to 905-673-6636. Letters should be timely, addressed to the editor and signed including letter writer’s city and province/state. The word limit is 400 words. We reserve the right to edit and/or trim letters when necessary.ANONYMOUS LETTERS WILL NOT BE PUBLISHED.