The first day of the Tamil Nadu legislation in 2023 turned acrimonious after the allies of the ruling DMK, including Congress and VCK shouted slogans against Governor R.N. Ravi and later walked out of the House.

The members shouted slogans like, ‘Long Live Tamil Nadu’, and ‘Condemn Governor’. The members were sore at the Governor after he recently called Tamil Nadu as ‘Tamizhagam’ and this issue has been raging in the state for the past few days. They questioned his right to suggest a different name for the state and accused him of unnecessarily interfering in state politics.

The MDMK and CPI(M) members also shouted slogans against the Governor. They also said that the Governor was responsible for the suicide deaths of people due to losses in online gambling as he had not given assent to the bill passed by the Assembly against online gaming.

The PMK members also shouted slogans and raised banners demanding the Governor to give assent to the bills against online gambling.

The Governor in his customary address during the first day of the session of 2023 skipped the 65th paragraph of his speech that mentioned the Dravidian model of Governance as well as the Dravidian leaders.

He left out the names of the Dravidian ideologue and founder of the Dravidar Kazhagam, Periyar, founder of the Indian constitution, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and former Chief Ministers, K. Kamaraj, and C.N. Annadurai.

However, he mentioned the name of Kalaignar Karunanidhi in a different line in his speech.

The Tamil Nadu Governor also skipped on the portion mentioning the law and order situation of the state, which was mentioned as a ‘haven of peace’ and is attracting huge foreign investments and is becoming a forerunner in all sectors.

20230109-125804