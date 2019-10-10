Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) HMD Global, that makes and sells Nokia-branded phones, on Thursday launched a new feature phone ‘Nokia 110 ‘ for Rs 1,599 in India.

The phone will be available in ocean blue, black and pink starting October 18 across top mobile retail outlets in India and on Nokia.com/phones.

“Nokia 110 brings our fans a fun handset that packs in music, games and the everyday essentials you expect from a Nokia feature phone in a modern, durable design. With its long-lasting battery, Nokia 110 is always ready-to-go when you are, ensuring you are kept entertained at an accessible price,” Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, said in a statement.

In terms of specifications, the phone comes with a 1.77-inch display and runs on Nokia Series 30+ software.

It has FM Radio and Torchlight features. The pre-loaded games in Nokia 110 include Snake, Ninja Up, Air Strike, Football Cup and Doodle Jump.

The Nokia 110 is powered by a 800mAh removable battery.

–IANS

