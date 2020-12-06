Nokia 2.4: Best affordable smartphone to usher in 2021

HMD Global, that makes and sells Nokia-branded phones,ï¿½has introduced a budget smartphone Nokia 2.4 in the country as the year comes to an end.

The Rs 10,399 device with dual rear camera setup is aiming to make some ripples in the aggressive price segment dominated by the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and Realme.

Touted as devices providing fastest software and security updates with the highest share of portfolio recommended for enterprises, let us see if the device will be able to mark its presence among the common users in the country.

The Nokia 2.4 comes in a single 3GB RAM/64GB configuration variant in some really different colour options like Dusk, Fjord and Charcoal.

Packed with a 4,500mAh battery, the smartphone houses MediaTek Helio P22 SoC octa-core chipset.

If we talk about the overall design, weight and look, the Nokia 2.4 appears impressive.

Weighing 189 grams, the phone is light to carry and easy to use.

The smartphone houses a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2MP depth sensor, along with an LED flash.

The budget smartphone comes with some high-end features like the AI camera with Night and Portrait Modes.

The images were sharp and colourful during the daylight conditions.

However, in the low-light conditions and indoors, the outcome was not up to the mark. The camera performance was just okay during night shoots.

At the back, the Nokia logo is placed vertically in style at the centre. There is also a dedicated space for the fingerprint sensor at the rear, which worked fine on regular usage.

While the right edge of the smartphone has the power button and the volume rockers, the left-hand side of the device has SIM and microSD card tray with Google search key, which is a unique thing.

The user can find a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top of the device.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio with a notch on top.

On the front, the device comes with a teardrop notch at the top of the display which houses the 5MP selfie camera. The brightness of the display worked well in both low and sharp light conditions.

The selfie camera took basic photos in both indoor and outdoor conditions and the images somewhat lacked sharpness.

The Nokia 2.4 which is powered MediaTek Helio P22 SoC processor is also Android 11-ready and comes with Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, FM radio, and Micro-USB.

While using several social media apps and streaming content on Netflix and YouTube for long hours, the device worked smoothly.

While playing video games in basic settings, the device didn’t lag and did a good job as a budget smartphone.

The 4,500mAh battery helped the device to run almost two days on a single charge. The phone didn’t heat up even after keeping it on charge for long hours.

Conclusion: Priced at Rs 10,399, this device can be a good alternative for those who are not looking to buy a Chinese smartphone.

For Nokia lovers, this is a best affordable option to usher in 2021.

–IANS

bu/na