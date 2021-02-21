HMD Global has launched a slew of devices in India including the Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 smartphones as well as its TWS (truly wireless stereo) earbuds called the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite.

Nokia had been teasing the launch of the 5.4 and 3.4 for quite some time now.

Nokia 3.4 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB variant, while Nokia 5.4 is offered in two configurations, 4GB + 64GB for Rs 13,999 and 6GB + 64GB for Rs 15,499.

We used the base variant of Nokia 5.4 for around a week and here is what we think about the latest budget smartphone in the market.

The smartphone scores really decent marks, thanks to the rear polycarbonate panel. The panel comes with fine stripes which radiate with the reflection of light.

The device looks great in polar night colour which we have received, and is also available in a purple colour called dusk.

At the back, the smartphone houses a circle camera module, fingerprint scanner and Nokia branding vertically aligned at the centre.

The volume and power buttons are placed at the right and are quite comfortable. In addition, the Google Assistant button is on the left.

You also get a headphone jack and a mic on the top. And, a type-C port, another mic, and a speaker grille at the bottom.

The phone has an 8.7 millimetres thickness and weighs 181 grams.

Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ (1560 x 720 pixels) with a 720p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display is big and you would love watching videos as well as playing games.

The Nokia 5.4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 610 GPU. This is paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage options to choose from. It also lets users expand the storage by using a microSD card slot.

The performance of SD662 is decent and one would not face any issue while performing the daily tasks. To sum up, it was responsive to all of our daily usage requirements during our review.

The Nokia 5.4 runs Android 10 out of the box, with an Android 11 update expected to roll out very soon. The promised software update is only as good as when delivered in time.

The Nokia 5.4 features a quad camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor. The rear cameras can record in 4K UHD at 30FPS and 1080p at 30FPS.

The camera app also features a variety of professional modes that can come in handy for content creation. These include- Cinema mode, H-Log format, and some interesting color filters for pictures and videos.

The 16MP selfie sensor produces better colour details and nice contrast levels. Interestingly, selfies are huge improvements

The Nokia 5.4 is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. With 10W charging speed, it took close to 2.30 hours to charge from 20 per cent to 100 per cent.

As expected, Nokia 5.4 easily lasts over a day and can even extend to close to two days depending on the usage.

Conclusion: Nokia 5.4 is a decent choice for those who are looking for an overall good smartphone without spending too much.(Md Waquar Haider can be reached at [email protected])

–IANS

wh/sdr/