Nokia 9 PureView with penta-cam in India for Rs 49,999

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) HMD Global, that makes and sells Nokia-branded phones, on Wednesday launched the much-anticipated Nokia 9 PureView with Penta-camera set-up in India for Rs 49,999.

The smartphone would be available in Midnight Blue colour exclusively on Nokia.com/phones and Flipkart, and from July 17 onwards on top mobile retail outlets in India.

The Nokia 9 PureView features the world’s first five camera array system along with ZEISS Optics.

It sports two colour sensors for accurate vibrant images and three monochromatic sensors which render sharpness and detail.

“I’m so glad that the smartphone is now here and with it, we are bringing an exclusive premium concierge experience for our Nokia 9 PureView consumers for the first 30 days from the date of purchase.

“Calling out photography fanatics, photo enthusiasts as well as the photography newbies to come and experience the convenience and fun of photography with Nokia 9 PureView,” Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head-India, HMD Global, said in a statement.

According to the handset maker, every image captured on the Nokia 9 PureView is HDR — with up to 12.4 stops of dynamic range and a full scene 12MP depth map.

The Nokia 9 PureView packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 mobile platform, a 5.99-inch 2K pOLED screen with ‘PureDisplay’ technology and integrated Qi Wireless charging.

The ‘PureDisplay’ screen technology features HDR10 support, thus letting users enjoy crisp details, great contrast and rich colours in supported content.

The Nokia 9 PureView screen also features an integrated fingerprint sensor.

“We have taken a significant leap forward in introducing the most advanced computational imaging system on a smartphone — the Nokia 9 PureView. Designed for photography enthusiasts, the Nokia 9 PureView is the only smartphone to capture images simultaneously from all five lenses to give you an image capture so rich that post-processing possibilities are endless,” said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global.

All five sensors of the device work together to collect up to 10-times the amount of light than a single sensor of the same type.

It is an Android One smartphone, which means it will have the latest Android version and regular security updates.

–IANS

ksc/niy/mag/