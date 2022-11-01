INDIASCI-TECH

Nokia G60 5G with 50MP camera launches in India

NewsWire
0
0

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Tuesday launched the Nokia G60 5G smartphone with a 50MP camera in India.

The phone is available in black and ice colour at Rs 29,999 for a 6/128GB memory variant. It is available on its official website and key retail outlets, according to an official report.

“Nokia G60 5G is built from a high percentage of recycled materials with the longest software support yet in the G-series,” said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, India and MENA, HMD Global.

The phone features a 6.58-inch FHD+, 120Hz display, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for super-smooth scrolling and sharing.

It also comes with a Snapdragon 695 processor with a 4500 mAh battery that can be charged with a 20W charger, the report added.

“We have designed a proposition that specifically helps consumers keep their phone for longer with our promises; 2-day battery, three years of monthly security updates and three versions of Android to ensure your device is up to date,” Kochhar added.

Moreover, it is a dual SIM device with an eSIM support that offers three OS upgrades, three years of monthly security updates and a free two-year warranty.

20221101-145004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Disallowing Kerala to bid for HLL is against cooperative federalism:...

    Kodanad heist and murder case: Probe takes different turn after questioning...

    Victim egged on driver before fatal BMW crash, 4 died

    Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal arrested in ED