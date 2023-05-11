INDIASCI-TECH

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Thursday announced the launch of its new budget smartphone — ‘C22’, with improved drop protection, in India.

Priced at Rs 7,999, the phone comes available in Charcoal, Sand and Purple colours in 4GB (2GB + 2GB Virtual RAM) and 6GB (4GB + 2GB Virtual RAM) clubbed with 64GB storage configuration, which is available for purchase from May 11.

“The Nokia C-series has always been about providing reliable, affordable smartphones that offer a great user experience and Nokia C22 is no exception delivering better durability against drops, resulting in a robust device that you can trust to last and keep for longer,” Adam Ferguson, Head of Product Marketing, HMD Global, said in a statement.

Nokia C22 comes with a three-day battery life, dual 13MP rear and 8MP selfie cameras backed by advanced imaging algorithms, an Octa-core processor and an Android 13 (Go edition) operating system straight out of the box.

The smartphone features a big 6.5-inch HD+ display and comes powered by a 5000 mAh battery which is supported by the Battery Saver feature.

For splash and dust protection, the phone is rated IP52 to keep the phone safe from scuffs and scrapes.

