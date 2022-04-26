INDIASCI-TECH

Nokia launches new smartphone ‘G21’ in India

NewsWire
0
0

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Tuesday launched the ‘Nokia G21’ smartphone with nearly 3-day battery life, in the India market.

The smartphone is available in two variants. The 4GB-64GB variant will be available at Rs 12,999 and the 6/128GB variant for Rs 14,999, across retail and leading e-commerce platforms, the company said in a statement.

“Nokia G-series is our mid-range smartphone series with stylish Nordic designs bringing premium smartphone experiences to as many people as possible,” said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global.

With meaningful features that will assuage low battery anxiety and security concerns, “the Nokia G21 has been created for those who love to create,” he added.

In terms of specifications, the device comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone houses a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. It is also equipped with an 8MP front camera.

The device is ready for Android 12 and It will get two years of Android OS upgrades, It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 chip.

Along with Nokia G21, the company launched two new feature phones — the Nokia 105 and Nokia 105 Plus — and two new audio accessories, the Nokia Comfort Earbuds and the Nokia Go Earbuds+.

20220426-142258

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AIADMK attacks TN govt for failing to defend law against online...

    1 IISc student dies playing football, another commits suicide

    Meghalaya govt’s ‘e-Proposal System’ wins UN Award

    New strains of coronavirus dodging RT-PCR tests?