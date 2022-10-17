Ontario has secured a $340 million investment by telecommunications giant Nokia Corporation to expand its operations in the Ottawa area.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the project will bring economic benefits to the National Capital Region and stimulate Canada’s tech ecosystem.

“This monumental investment from Nokia shows once again that there is no better place for businesses to grow and jobs to be created than here in Ontario,” added Premier Doug Ford. “We are proud to work alongside our partners to secure hundreds more in demand, high skill jobs for the Ottawa region and we welcome this long-term commitment from Nokia to our province, and our workers.”

As part of its expansion plans, Nokia is building a new office and state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) facilities. The expansion project is expected to create more than 340 high value jobs in Ottawa and the surrounding region. More than 2,500 workers are expected to be employed in Ontario by Nokia once the project is completed in 2027. Nokia will also create an additional 100 student internship positions in the science, technology, engineering, arts and math fields.

Nokia’s new R&D facilities will develop and transform technology to drive dramatic advancements in network integration. To support this innovative expansion project in the technology sector, the province through Invest Ontario is providing Nokia with a $30 million loan that will assist with growth and job creation.

The province says this new R&D hub will secure its position as a global leader in advanced technology and the digital future by broadening Ontario’s 5G, cyber security, artificial intelligence and machine learning patent portfolios, while enhancing digital identity management and security.

Nokia Corporation is a Finland-based telecommunications giant. More than 2,100 people from across the province are currently employed by Nokia.

Ontario ranks second in North America, after California, in terms of the number of information and communications technology (ICT) establishments, employing more than 408,000 skilled ICT professionals. Seven of the top 10 ICT research and development spenders in Canada are based in Ontario, investing on average more than $3.6 billion.

Ontario’s ICT industry is clustered in Ottawa, Toronto and Waterloo.