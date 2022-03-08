Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ adds Guy Burnet, Danny Deferrari

Actors Guy Burnet and Danny Deferrari are the latest additions to the cast of Christopher Nolan’s film ‘Oppenheimer’.

They join an ensemble led by Cillian Murphy that also includes Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, David Dastmalchian, Olli Haaskivi, Jason Clarke, James D’Arcy and Michael Angarano.

According to deadline.com, in Nolan’s latest, which is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, Murphy plays the theoretical physicist whose work on the Manhattan Project led to the atomic bomb.

The film is a paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.

Nolan is directing from his own script and is producing alongside Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven.

Deferrari play Italian physicist Enrico Fermi, creator of the world’s first nuclear reactor. Details with regard to the character Burnet is playing have not been disclosed. The film is slated to debut in theatres on July 21, 2023.

Burnet has recently wrapped production on STX’s Bed Rest, Walter Hill’s Western Dead for a Dollar, which has him starring opposite Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe, and the period war film Seacole, in which he stars alongside Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

The actor can currently be seen in a lead role on Amazon’s miniseries ‘The Feed’, opposite David Thewlis. He’s previously featured in such series as ‘Counterpart’,’Electric Dreams’, ‘Hand of God’, ‘The Affair’, ‘Chicago Fire’ and ‘Ray Donovan’.

Deferrari most recently played the male lead in Emma Seligman’s Independent Spirit Award-winning film ‘Shiva Baby’, and previously played Andrew Madoff opposite Richard Dreyfuss and Blythe Danner in the series ‘Madoff’.

