The filing of nominations for East Erode by-elections will end on Tuesday. DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance has already fielded senior Congress leader and former Union minister, EVKS Elangovan for the seat.

By-elections to the Erode East assembly seat have been necessitated due to the passing away of E. Thirumahan Everaa, who is the son of EVKS. Elangovan.

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) candidate and party district secretary, A.M. Siva Prasanth has already filed his nomination papers. Naam Tamilar Kazhagam (NTK) of actor-turned-politician, Seeman has fielded Menaka Navaneedhan as the party candidate.

According to the Election Commission officials, already 46 people have filed their nominations.

The AIADMK leader and former MLA, K.V. Thenerasu is the candidate announced by the Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) faction of the party. However with the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol yet to be allocated by the Election Commission, the EPS faction is yet to file the nomination papers.

Party presidium chairman and senior leader Thamizh Mahan Hussain and party leader and MP, CVe Shanmugham have already left for New Delhi to present before the Election Commission the support extended by the party general council members to the candidature K.V. Thenarasu.

It may be noted that the Supreme Court in an interim order stated that the party general council members can opt for the choice of AIADMK candidate.

The elections to the Erode East assembly constituency are scheduled for February 27 and the filing of nomination papers commenced on January 31. The scrutiny will be held on February 8 and the last date for the withdrawal of nomination papers is February 10.

The votes will be counted on March 2.

20230206-160201

