Nominations for Friends of the Credit Conservation Awards

Nominations are being sought by the Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) to honour local environmental champions who deserve recognition for their efforts to protect, connect and sustain the natural environment.

The awards recognize projects and initiatives that help protect, connect and sustain the Credit River Watershed in the following categories:

• Youth Achievement

• Outstanding Volunteer

• Environmental Awareness

• Landowner Stewardship

• Corporate Leadership

• Green Cities

• Legacy Donor

• Watershed Excellence

The deadline for nominations is November 29. Submissions must be completed online through CVC’s website at cvc.ca/conservationawards. -CINEWS