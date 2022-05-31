INDIA

Nominations for RS polls trigger war of words between BJP and Cong in MP

NewsWire
0
10

A fresh round political tug-of-war has ensued between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh over the fielding of candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled on June 10.

While the BJP leaders are patting their backs for nominating two women — one OBC and a Sheduled Tribe (ST) — for the Rajya Sabha elections, the Congress has fielded a Kashmiri Pandit, Vivek Tankha, to contest for a place in the Upper House.

By nominating Kavita Patidar (OBC) and Sumitra Valmiki (ST), the BJP has set the tone for the 2023 Assembly polls, sending a message to both the communities which account for a considerable vote share in the state.

By fielding Kavita Patidar, the BJP seems to have countered Congress’ relentless allegations on the OBC reservation issue.

“The BJP fielded an OBC candidate, Kavita Patidar, for the Rajya Sabha polls. The difference with the Congress is clear,” tweeted BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi.

“Why didn’t the Congress field Arun Yadav (OBC) for the Rajya Sabha polls,” asked MP BJP media in-charge, Lokendra Parasar, in a tweet.

Patidar is the general secretary of the party’s state unit from Indore. She is also the first woman OBC leader from the Malwa division to have been sent to the Upper House after OBC quota row erupted.

Talking about Sumitra Valmiki, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who accompanied her when she filed her nomination on Tuesday, said, “Sumitra (Valmiki) had never thought of going to the Rajya Sabha. Even demanding a ticket was a distance thought. But this is the BJP.”

The Congress, on the other hand, accused the BJP of hypocrisy on the Kashmiri Pandit issue.

Responding to BJP’s jibe for nominating senior advocate Vivek Tankha for a second term in the Rajya Sabha, Congress office-bearer Piyush Babele said, “The BJP is a wonderful party. Two months back, it was beating its chest for supporting the Kashmiri Pandits’ cause following the release of the film ‘The Kashmir Files’. But when the Congress nominates a Kashmiri Pandit (Vivek Tankha) for a second term in the Rajya Sabha, BJP leaders are protesting.”

At present, BJP’s Rajya Sabha members from Madhya Pradesh are Jyotiraditya Scindia, L. Murugan, Dharmedra Pradhan, M.J. Akbar, Ajay Pratap Singh, Kailash Soni, Sumer Singh Solanki, and Sampatiya Uike.

The Congress’ Rajya Sabha members from the state are Vivek Tankha, Digvijaya Singh and Rajmani Patel.

20220531-235203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Himachal’s excise policy envisages collection of Rs 2,131 crore

    Delhi Police seize over 95 kg firecrackers, arrest 8

    Making fun of India’s culture is Tharoor’s favourite pastime: BJP

    Plea moved in Supreme Court seeking probe into ‘Toolkit’