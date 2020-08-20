Nominations for Sardar Patel award extended till Oct end

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) The online nomination process for Sardar Patel National Unity Award – the highest civilian award in the field of contribution to the unity and integrity of India – has now been extended till October 31, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Thursday.

The nominations are being received online through the MHA website nationalunityawards.mha.gov.in.

The Central government instituted the award in the name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Award seeks to recognize notable and inspiring contributions to promote the cause of national unity and integrity and to reinforce the value of a strong and united India.

–IANS

