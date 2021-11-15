Brampton is now accepting nominations for its citizens awards. Residents are invited to nominate outstanding athletes, volunteers and local heroes before January 10, 2022.

“Bramptonians make a difference in our community every day, and each year we see an incredible scope of submissions for the Citizens Awards. Nominations are now open, and the selection committee can’t wait to see this year’s nominees and select recipients,” said Ward 9 and 10 Councillor Harkirat Singh.

The Brampton Citizens Awards recognize residents who have made a meaningful contribution or have had a significant achievement in one of the following categories during the 2021 calendar year:

The Sports Achievement Award recognizes Brampton residents whose achievements have been recognized at the Provincial, National or International level.

The Ken Giles Amateur Athlete of the Year Award is presented to an outstanding individual who has made a significant impact and/or exceptional achievement at the amateur level of their respective sport.

The Arts Acclaim Award recognizes individuals whose contributions have had a significant impact in terms of achieving local, Provincial, National or International acclaim.

The Long Term Service Award recognizes dedicated volunteers whose efforts have made a significant impact towards the development and advancement of recreational sports, the arts and community social services.

The Inspirational Award recognizes Brampton residents who advocate or practice humane action, or who have had an inspirational influence on others.

The Emergency Services Award of Valour recognizes individuals who voluntarily risked their own lives while performing a heroic act to save someone else’s life.

The Citizens of the Year Awards recognizes Brampton volunteers of all ages who demonstrated passionate, dedicated community involvement in 2021.

A selection committee comprised of community members with subject matter expertise in award categories, along with elected officials, Brampton Fire and Emergency Services, the Brampton Sports Alliance, the Brampton Seniors Council and Peel Regional Police, is appointed to review all nominations.

“Brampton is full of outstanding residents, and the Brampton Citizens Awards provide us with the important opportunity to recognize their contributions as athletes, artists, volunteers and local heroes. These awards instill pride, encourage everyone to contribute to our community, and acknowledge our citizens for their meaningful contributions. Nominate a resident today,” said Mayor Patrick Brown.