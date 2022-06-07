INDIA

Non-bailable charges against TN BJP chief in election ‘bribery’ case

NewsWire
0
0

Exactly a year after the Kasaragod First Class Judicial Magistrate Court granted permission to file a case against BJP state President K. Surendran in an alleged election bribery case, the Kerala Police have charge sheeted him under non-bailable charges.

Incidentally the court asked the police to go ahead after a petition was filed by CPI-M leader V.V. Rameshan, an LDF candidate in the Manjeswaram constituency during the 2021 April Assembly elections.

The petitioner demanded the arrest of BJP leaders who allegedly paid money, gave mobile phones and promised other favours to a candidate to withdraw his nomination from Manjeswaram during the elections.

K.Sundara had filed his nomination papers as a BSP candidate. He had said he was given money and mobile phone to withdraw his candidature in favour of Surendran, who contested but came a very close second.

The probe police team, which has submitted its preliminary report, has included charges under the SC/ST Act too which are non-bailable besides other charges that included bribery to sabotaging the elections.

Apart from Surendran, five more local BJP leaders were also indicted by the police.

20220607-121710

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Employees demand reunification of Delhi’s 3 civic bodies

    Amruta Khanvilkar, Adinath Kothare star in Marathi film ‘Chandramukhi’

    ‘Elon flexes his Muskles?’ Amul takes a jibe at Musk on...

    Meet Neelam Dhungana Timilsina, Nepal’s first woman central bank governor