A non-local committed suicide in J&K’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday.

Police sources said a non-local hanged himself to death in Shutkari area of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district.

“The non-local, whose identity is being ascertained, hanged himself to death in a sheep husbandry department hut in Shutkari area of Sonamarg. Medico-legal formalities are being completed. An FIR has been lodged in the police station concerned,” they said.

