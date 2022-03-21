Terrorists shot at and injured a non-local vendor in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Monday.

The officials said that terrorists fired upon and injured a vendor identified as Paras Mandan, a resident of Bihar. He has been moved to the hospital.

Additional police forces have reached the spot, which has been cordoned off, and an operation has been launched to nab the attackers.

Earlier, a civilian identified ad Tajamul Mohi-ud-din was shot at from close range by terrorists near his residence in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. He was critically injured and moved to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

20220321-202803