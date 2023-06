The body of missing non-local was recovered from Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore area on Saturday. The police said that 24-year-old Pintu, a resident of Ferozabad in Uttar Pradesh, was missing since June 13.

“His body was recovered today from the Jhelum river in Tulibal area of Sopore sub-division. Medico-legal formalities are now being completed,” the police said.

