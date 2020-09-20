Canindia News

Non-tax revenue of Rs 84,000 cr collected so far in FY21: Govt

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) The Union Government has collected non-tax revenue of Rs 84,023.78 crore so far in the current financial year, Parliament was told on Sunday.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said that the total corporate tax collection so far in FY 2020-21, is Rs 95,533 crore.

“The total non-tax revenue collected by the Central Government, so far, during this financial year is Rs 84,023.78 crore (provisional),” he said.

The minister also informed the house that the total GST collection in the current financial year stands at over Rs 3.59 lakh crore and the total market borrowings of the Central Government, so far, this financial year is at Rs 7.06 lakh crore.

–IANS

rrb/sn/vd

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More