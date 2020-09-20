Non-tax revenue of Rs 84,000 cr collected so far in FY21: Govt

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) The Union Government has collected non-tax revenue of Rs 84,023.78 crore so far in the current financial year, Parliament was told on Sunday.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said that the total corporate tax collection so far in FY 2020-21, is Rs 95,533 crore.

“The total non-tax revenue collected by the Central Government, so far, during this financial year is Rs 84,023.78 crore (provisional),” he said.

The minister also informed the house that the total GST collection in the current financial year stands at over Rs 3.59 lakh crore and the total market borrowings of the Central Government, so far, this financial year is at Rs 7.06 lakh crore.

