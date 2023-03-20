SCI-TECHWORLD

Non-Twitter Blue users now have last chance to switch away from SMS 2FA

Non-Twitter Blue users now have the last chance to switch away from the company’s SMS two-factor authentication (2FA) method, as the micro-blogging platform will no longer allow non-Blue accounts to use text messages as a 2FA method after Monday.

Also, users will now not be able to enrol in the text message/SMS method of 2FA unless they are Blue subscribers.

The company had made this announcement last month and said that after March 20, non-Blue accounts with text message 2FA still enabled “will have it disabled.”

Currently, the platform offers three methods of 2FA — text message, authentication app and security key.

The company also encouraged non-Blue users to “consider using an authentication app or security key method instead.”

Meanwhile, Twitter had confirmed that it will charge Rs 650 per month for its Blue service with verification on the web and Rs 900 on Android and iOS mobile devices in India.

In December last year, the micro-blogging platform relaunched its Blue subscription service with verification, costing $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month globally.

20230320-142203

