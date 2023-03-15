INDIALIFESTYLE

Nonagenarian NRI duped of money by cyber thug in UP

A 90-year-old NRI was duped of Rs 10 lakh by cyber thugs who asked him to download an app and pay Rs 10 as fee for the application for renewal of his car registration number.

The victim, Rameshwar Choubey of Sahara Estates of Canada (Montreal), said he had saved the money to donate to a girls’ degree college in Nagwa in Ballia district and for the scholarship of primary class students.

The victim visited Lucknow on January 25 to meet his relatives and get his house repaired.

Choubey dialled a mobile number of the regional transport office in Lucknow after surfing on google and the call taker asked him to download the Anydesk App.

He was asked to pay Rs 10 as processing fee after he filled the form.

“I did the same and was asked to wait for a call by a senior official by 4 p.m. on the day of the incident but no one contacted me. A little later I got a message of deduction of Rs 5 lakh from my bank account and another Rs 5 lakh was deducted by the time I got the transaction stopped through my bank account,” he said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Cyber cell, Triveni Singh, said that an FIR has been lodged and the police are working on the case.

