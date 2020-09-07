Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa team up for new song ‘Nach meri rani’

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Dancing sensation Nora Fatehi has lately emerged as a darling of music videos. She is now all set to star in a new song voiced by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi.

Titled “Nach meri rani”, the new track has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Guru posted a boomerang video on Instagram where he is seen rehearsing with Nora.

“Get ready for the blast,” he captioned the clip.

“We shot for a new track after almost five months. It is something fresh and the song has a very upbeat groovy vibe like my other songs. Post lockdown, it was the first shoot we did in Mumbai in a week’s schedule following all safety precautions and government norms,” Guru said.

Renowned choreographer Bosco Martis has directed the moves of Guru and Nora in the video of the upcoming song.

–IANS

sim/vnc