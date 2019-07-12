Nora Fatehi teases sizzling recreation of ‘O saki saki’

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) After impressing audiences with her dance moves in the recreation of the song “Dilbar”, actress Nora Fatehi will be back to set screens on fire with the new version of “O Saki Saki”.

She shared a glimpse of the song on social media, with the caption: “Setting your screens on fire with ‘O Saki Saki’.”

In the teaser, she is seen playing with fire and flaunting belly dance moves, and it seems Nora has added a new flavour to the song.

The recreated song will launch on Monday. It is sung by Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and will be a part of John Abraham’s film “Batla House”.

The original song from the film “Musafir” featured Koena Mitra and Sanjay Dutt.

The song is yet to release, but Koena has already said that she is not happy with the new version, calling it a “mess”.

“Sunidhi Chauhan, Sukhwinder Singh, Vishal and Shekhar’s combination was outstanding. I didn’t like the new version, it’s a mess. This song had crashed many blockbusters. Why ‘Batla House’, why? P.S. Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride,” Koena tweeted.

