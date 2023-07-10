INDIA

Nora Fatehi: To be a judge on ‘Hip-Hop India’ is pure excitement

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi is all set to be a judge on the dance reality show, ‘Hip-Hop India’, and termed it as ‘pure excitement manifested into reality’.

Nora will join choreographer Remo D’Souza as a co-judge, as the two scout for country’s next biggest Hip-Hop sensation, while enthralling audiences with their on-screen charisma and chemistry. The poster of the show features Nora in an unique avatar sporting a glamorous underground look.

Expressing her excitement on being part of the show, she said: “‘Hip-Hop India’ are literally the words that I like to shout out loud whenever I see anyone grooving and dancing. Hip-Hop is one of the coolest and most fun styles of dance that exists. To be a judge on this show and the fact that my co-judge is my dear friend, Remo, is nothing but pure excitement manifested into reality.”

The show will stream from July 21 on Amazon miniTV.

2023071036885

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mekedatu dam issue: EPS lashes out at Congress, calls Stalin ‘puppet...

    Bengal school recruitment case: Saayoni Ghosh summoned again on July 5

    Delhi HC restrains CBI from acting on Lokpal’s direction to probe...

    Ailing NSCN-IM leader Muivah hospitalised in Dimapur