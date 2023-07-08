The Nord series, which experienced a substantial 40 per cent (year-on-year) growth in terms of shipments during Q1 2023, has now brought flagship features to the mid-range segment with Nord 3 5G, making cutting-edge technology accessible to a wider audience.

A company spokesperson told IANS on Saturday that initial response to the Nord 3 has been incredibly positive, and “we firmly believe it is our best offering from the Nord segment yet”.

“Nord 3 will provide users with the perfect balance of cutting-edge technology and affordability, empowering them to explore, create, and connect in exciting new ways,” the spokesperson added.

From its immersive display and powerful camera to its efficient RAM management, every aspect of the Nord 3 has been meticulously crafted to deliver an unparalleled user experience, according to the company.

Starting with its display, with a large 6.7-inch flat screen and a 120 Hz refresh rate, it provides an exceptional multimedia viewing and gaming experience. The 50 MP Sony IMX890 Main Camera, coupled with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), ensures stunning and stable photos and videos.

It also showcases superior RAM management with 16GB RAM and the innovative RAM-Vita algorithm, enabling fast and smooth performance along with optimised battery health.

“Together, these three key features enhance the Nord 3’s functionality, delivering a versatile and premium smartphone experience,” the spokesperson added.

Nord CE 2 Lite 5G model also achieved remarkable success earlier, securing the second spot in the premium segment (Rs 30,000- Rs 45,000) with a 30 per cent market share.

“Given this positive reception from our users, we will continue riding high with this momentum for the Nord series through 2023,” the spokesperson told IANS.

