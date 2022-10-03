INDIASCI-TECH

Nord forays into wearable category with 1st Watch in India

Nord on Monday launched its first Watch in the wearable catogry that comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display and 6 Hz speedy refresh rate.

The watch is available in Midnight Black and Deep Blue colour and is compatible with Android 6.0 and iOS 11 and above.

The OnePlus Nord Watch, priced at Rs 4,999, is made from waterproof and weatherproof material and is equipped with a dedicated health and fitness tracker.

According to the company, the new wearable shows the heart rate, stress levels, oxygen saturation (SpO2) and helps women to predict their monthly menstrual cycle with a built-in algorithm.

‘N Health’ is a customisable mobile app which can be paired with the Watch. It helps to track the state of health and monitor daily activities and is equipped with 105 fitness modes.

It is powered by a 230mAh long-lasting battery that lasts up to 10 days or 30 days of standby time.

The strap of the wearable is made of a breathable and sweat-permeable material.

The Nord Watch is now available on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and select OnePlus Experience Stores. It will be available on Amazon from October 4, said the company.

