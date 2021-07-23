The Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline will soon become operational despite the US’ attempt to politicise the project, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova made the remarks on Thursday a day after the US and Germany agreed on measures to reduce the risk that the Nord Stream 2 would pose to European energy security and Ukraine, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Despite the strange decisions that were made under US pressure, as was the case during the recent German-American negotiations, they are not able to change the objective reality, the construction of this large-scale facility,” she said.

Russia is confident that the Nord Stream 2 project will function reliably, provide affordable energy to European consumers and strengthen the energy security of the continent, the spokesperson added.

The 1,230-km gas pipeline, expected to be completed next month, would bring 55 billion cubic metres of gas annually from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea.

Washington seems to be pursuing its own geopolitical and economic interests by disrupting the implementation of the pipeline, but the project is beneficial for Europe, said Zakharova, stressing that Russia is completely against the politicisation of energy cooperation.

“From the joint statement issued by the US and Germany, it has become clear to us who intends to control the development of the Ukrainian fuel and energy complex,” she added.

The US has long claimed that the Nord Stream 2 is a geopolitical manoeuver by Moscow that will undermine Ukraine’s role in transiting energy to Europe and increase European dependence on Russian gas.

Germany and Russia insisted that the project is purely commercial.

Wednesday’s agreement came days after German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to the White House last week, when US President Joe Biden said that the two allies were developing practical measures to ensure energy security in Europe.

–IANS

ksk/