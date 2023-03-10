WORLD

Norfolk Southern freight train derails in Alabama

A freight train operated by Norfolk Southern derailed in Alabama just hours before the company’s CEO Alan Shaw testified before a group of US lawmakers over a series of incidents involving the transportation corporation.

The National Transportation Security Board (NTSB) tweeted on Thursday that its investigators were travelling to the scene of the latest derailment near Piedmont, reports Xinhua news agency.

Norfolk Southern said in a statement that around 30 empty cars derailed as the train travelled from Atlanta, Georgia, to Meridian, Mississippi.

“There are no reports of injuries and no reports of a hazardous materials release,” the statement read.

“We are working in close coordination with local officials.”

The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency in Alabama said that the incident occurred in the White Plains area on Thursday morning.

“There are no injuries and no reports of leaks of hazmat. There is no danger to the public,” the Agency added.

The NTSB had announced earlier this week “a special investigation” of Norfolk Southern’s safety culture.

A Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 3.

Those derailed cars, which contained hazardous materials including vinyl chloride, caused serious environmental and health concerns for the area’s residents.

Several lawsuits have been filed against the company alleging residents have been exposed to toxins.

