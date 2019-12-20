Normalcy returns to JNU after violence

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) A day after violence broke out on the campus, the situation at the Jawaharlal Nehru University has returned to normalcy, with students going back to the hostels.

Saket Moon, vice president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) said the students were now calm and composed. He said Students Union President Aishe Ghosh, who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod, has also returned to the campus.

“The situation at the campus is returning to normalcy. The students are now calm and composed. We will decide on the plan of action soon. As far as I know, Aishe has been discharged and has come back to the campus, she has been asked by the doctors to take rest,” Moon said.

He informed that a meeting with the Ministry of Human Resource Development officials was to take place, “but there was no update on the same”.

The students have started coming back to the hostels.

Meanwhile, JNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar said the origin of the present situation in the JNU lies in some agitating students turning violent and obstructing the academic activities of a large number of non-protesting students.

“The protesting students damaged the University communication servers to disrupt the winter semester registration. They prevented thousands of students from doing their winter registration.

“Their intent is clearly aimed at disrupting the functioning of the University. This is simply hooliganism and against the ethos of JNU. No such person will be spared and appropriate action will be taken,” he told IANS.

He appealed to the students to maintain peace.

“The University stands by all the students to facilitate their pursuit of academic activities. We will ensure that their winter semester registration will take place without any hindrance. They need not fear about the process. The top priority of the University is to protect the academic interests of our students,” Kumar said.

On Sunday, several masked individuals thrashed students and teachers inside the campus here with wooden and metal rods. A number of students were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with severe injuries.

The leaders from across the political spectrum have condemned the attack on the students.

The wardens of the Sabarmati Hostel have submitted their resignations to the Dean of the students for not being able to provide security to the students.

The Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR in connection with the violence at the campus. The case of arson and assault has been filed against the unknown miscreants.

Also, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday directed Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to call the representatives from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and hold talks.

According to sources, Registrar and the Pro-VC of the university had met Baijal on Monday morning and apprised him of the situation.

–IANS

