The North East Bankers’ Conclave 2023 will be held in Delhi on April 28 to decide on actionable strategies to address issues at various levels, from policy planning to grass-roots level implementation, officials said on Wednesday.

The Guwahati-based North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFi), a public financial institution, will organise the conclave at the Constitution Club of India in the national capital with support from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and the State Bank of India.

NEDFi CMD P.V.S.L.N. Murty said that the North East Bankers’ Conclave is the first of its kind leadership event specifically organised to brainstorm the challenges faced by the banking sector in the northeast and come up with actionable strategies to address the same at various level, starting from policy planning up to grass-roots level implementation.

The conclave will deliberate on the specific challenges being faced by the banking sector in the northeast, which include banking outreach and inclusive service delivery in the region, credit support to MSMEs and startups in northeast, implementation of central and state schemes by the banks and credit to agri and allied sectors, among others.

DoNER and Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy, his deputy B.L. Verma, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishana Karad, and other senior bureaucrats will address the conclave.

The panel discussions and open forum will be participated by leaders across sectors such as commercial banks, development banks, startups, policy makers, think-tank organisations, micro-lending organisations, regulatory authorities and entrepreneurs.

20230426-232403