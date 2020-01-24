North Eastern Council’s 30% funds to focus on deprived areas

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the allocation of 30 per cent of North Eastern Council’s (NEC) budget for new projects under the existing “Schemes of North Eastern Council” for development of deprived areas and neglected sections of society along with emerging priority sectors in the region.

Briefing the media on the cabinet decisions, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the decision would simplify the allocation and increase the pace of project implementation.

“As much as 30 per cent of the budget of North Eastern Council will be used for the welfare of marginalised and underprivileged sections and for the fulfilment of new necessities which come up. Now, after the latest decision, there will be a simplification of fund allocation and the pace of work would increase,” he said.

“Those (underprivileged) people and the regions that have not received opportunities for development would get such opportunities. And the new requirements which come up would also receive funds,” Javadekar added.

An official statement further said the cabinet has approved the revision of the NEC guidelines for simplification of appraisal and approval mechanism.

It said that post the 30 per cent allocation, the balance allocation would be divided in the existing two components, state component (60 per cent) and Central component (40 per cent).

The statement added that the Cabinet also approved “allowing projects under state component, up to 25 per cent of each state’s normative allocation, for sectors not covered in the mandate of NEC, but which are considered important as per local felt needs as per the recommendations of the state governments”

The projects under the existing schemes of NEC will accrue socio-economic benefits to the marginalised and vulnerable groups of people in backward and neglected areas of the North Eastern states.

–IANS

rrb/prs