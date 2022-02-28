WORLD

North Korea conducts test for developing reconnaissance satellite

By NewsWire
0
0

North Korea DPRK conducted an important test on Sunday under a reconnaissance satellite development plan, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Monday.

Conducted by the National Aerospace Development Administration and the Academy of Defence Science, the test helped confirm the “characteristics and working accuracy of high definition photographing system, data transmission system and attitude control devices,” Xinhua reported citing the Korean Central News Agency report.

“The test is of great significance in developing the reconnaissance satellite,” it added.

On Sunday, South Korea’s military said the DPRK fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters in the morning in its eighth missile test-firing this year.

20220228-105806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.