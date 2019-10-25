North Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles: Seoul

Seoul, Oct 31 (IANS) North Korea on Thursday launched two unidentified projectiles towards the East Sea, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The projectiles were launched from the North Korea’s western province of South Pyongan towards the eastern waters on Thursday afternoon, Xinhua quoted the JCS as saying in a statement.

It noted that the South Korean military was closely monitoring relevant situations and maintaining defence posture in preparation for possible additional launches.

The latest projectile launch by the North Korea was conducted on October 2 when S Korea saw it as a Pukkuksong-type of submarine-launched ballistic missile. The North Korea has test-fired short-range projectiles 12 times this year.

–IANS

vin/