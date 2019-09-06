North Korea fires another round of projectiles: Reports

Pyongyang, Sep 10 (IANS) North Korea on Tuesday launched two unidentified projectiles from South Pyongan Province toward the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

“Our military is observing the situation and maintaining readiness,” CNN reported citing a JCS statement.

Meanwhile, a senior US administration official said the US is monitoring the situation and consulting with its allies.

This the 10th such launch by North Korea since May.In August, two projectiles were launched.

A US official had then confirmed that North Korea launched short-range ballistic missiles, and said they appear to be similar to other recent launches.

The previous four rounds of launches by North Korea were believed to be short-range missile tests, which would violate UN resolutions.

