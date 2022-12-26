ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

North West sings ‘Snowman’ with Sia in a video shared by mum Kim

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West was treated to a Christmas present at the Kardashian family holiday party this year – singing with Sia.

During the lavish party on Christmas Eve, the 9-year-old joined the Australian singer to perform her wintry track ‘Snowman’ as the pair stood inside a life-sized gift box, reports People magazine.

Proud mom Kim Kardashian shared videos on her Instagram Story of daughter North enjoying her time in the spotlight, singing next to Sia with a microphone in hand. While Sia dressed elegant in a long, white tulle gown with a matching headpiece, North looked chic in a shimmering black ensemble.

“@Siamusic and North performing Snowman,” wrote Kardashian, while her sister, Khloe Kardashian shared similar footage, writing: “We love you @siamusic.”

Along with North, the SKIMS founder is also mom to daughter Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West.

Earlier this week, North decided to cause a little mischief on behalf of her youngest brother’s Elf on the Shelf for a TikTok video.

Setting her video to the track ‘Let It Snow’, North used a KKW Beauty black liquid eyeliner to draw all over Psalm’s face as he slept. After giving him a monocle, a curly moustache, a soul patch and drawings on his forehead, North carefully placed the eyeliner in the elf’s arm next to her brother.

“Elf on the shelf ha ha ha,” she captioned the video.

