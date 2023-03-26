INDIA

Northeast India now known for all-round development: PM Modi

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that earlier the Northeast region was known as for blockades and violence, but now it is known for its developmental strides and all-round development.

Modi was responding to a tweet by Home Minister Amit Shah on March 25 where he informed that “PM Narendra Modi led Government of India has once again decided to decrease the disturbed areas in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur under the AFSPA”.

Shah also added that this decision has been taken on account of significant improvement in the security situation in North-East India.

In reply to Shah’s tweet, the Prime Minister tweeted, “The Northeast is witnessing all-round development. Once known for blockades and violence, the region is now known for its development strides.”

20230326-124603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Covid cases drop below 10K-mark in Karnataka

    PM to flag off Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad

    Aishwarya Rajesh’s Insta account hacked or suspended

    Punjab govt fulfilled most of promises in one year: Minister