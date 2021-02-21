A ‘Kargil Vijay Smarak’ was unveiled in southern Assam’s Silchar town to remember the Indian Army martyrs in the Kargil war against Pakistan in 1999.

Renowned sculpturist Swapan Pal made the fibre sculpture of Indian Army martyrs in seven months and installed them as the ‘Kargil Vijay Smarak’.

Ruling BJP MLA Dilip Kumar Paul has taken the initiative to build ‘Kargil Vijay Smarak’ at a cost of Rs 17 lakh. “From my MLA Local Area Development fund, I have given Rs 7 lakh and Rs 10 lakh sanctioned from the Assam Chief Minister’s discretionary fund,” Pal said.

BJP MP Rajdeep Roy said that the newly-erected ‘Kargil Vijay Smarak’ in Silchar is the first such memorial in the entire northeastern region. Senior Army officer Pankaj Yadav, retired Army officials and family members of martyrs jointly unveiled the memorial on Sunday.

On July 26 in 1999, the Indian armed forces had recaptured posts in the Kargil sector that had been occupied by Pakistan. Codenamed ‘Operation Vijay’, the Kargil war was fought at an altitude of around 16,000 feet wherein 1,042 Pakistani soldiers and militants were killed and 527 Indian soldiers made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

–IANS

sc/kr