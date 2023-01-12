INDIALIFESTYLE

Northeast monsoon in TN to withdraw from today: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the Northeast monsoon will withdraw from Tamil Nadu from Thursday. This, according to the weather department, would lead to a dip in temperature by two to three degree Celsius.

The IMD has also forecast dry weather till Pongal day. The weather department said that the IMD has predicted a withdrawal of the Northeast monsoon from January 12 based on prevailing dry weather and predictions of dry weather over the next few days.

The meteorological department has predicted mist in certain areas of Chennai and the city may experience a maximum temperature of 29 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.

Many places in Tamil Nadu are experiencing cool weather with Namakkal recording a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius and among the hilly areas, Valparai recorded a minimum temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius. Udhagamandalam (Ooty) experienced a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius.

