The Northeast monsoon has set in over Tamil Nadu from Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD in a statement said, “The Northeast monsoon rains commenced over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikkal and adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh from today, October 29, 2022.”

The weather department has also predicted scattered, widespread light and moderate rainfall with thunderstorms over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry till November 2.

Rainfall is also predicted in Kerala and Karnataka during these days.

Tamil Nadu gets its maximum rainfall during the northeast monsoon.

