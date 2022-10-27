INDIA

Northeast monsoon to hit TN from Saturday

NewsWire
0
0

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the northeast monsoon will hit Tamil Nadu from Saturday onwards.

In its latest forecast, the IMD said that the monsoon is likely to hit South peninsular India from Saturday due to the northeasterly winds in the lower troposphere levels over the Bay of Bengal.

Scattered to fairly widespread light moderate rain with isolated heavy rains and thunderstorm is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaiakkal on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the weatherman, heavy rain is likely to lash 20 districts including Chengalpet, Villupuram, Myladuthurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruchirapalli, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur.

The northeast monsoon was supposed to hit the state on October 20, but the IMD said that it was delayed due to a cyclonic storm formed in the Bay of Bengal and landed in Bangladesh.

20221027-142805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indo-Japan friendship gets deeper during Covid: PM Modi

    TN man held for issuing death threat to child who played...

    SW Monsoon arrives with bang, over 100 mm rainfall in central...

    Inaugural Hero Cup golf tournamnet to take place in Abu Dhabi