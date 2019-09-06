Northeast to be made drug-free society by 2022: Tripura CM

Agartala, Sep 13 (IANS) Quoting Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said that by 2022, the northeastern region would be made a drug-free society.

“Home Minister Amit Shah had announced in the North Eastern Council (NEC) meeting that the northeast would be made a drug-free society by 2022 when India celebrates its 75th Independence Day,” Deb said while addressing the newly elected members of the 3-tier gram panchayats in Tripura.

“Drug mafia, traders and smugglers of neighbouring countries who are responsible for bringing various drugs into the northeast would be dealt with the help of Interpol,” Deb said.

“Amit Shah has declared a war against the drugs menace and has asked all the Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police to act accordingly.”

Shah made the remarks while addressing the two-day NEC meeting in Guwahati on September 8-9, which was attended by Governors and Chief Ministers of the eight northeastern states.

According to official documents, security agencies including the Border Security Force, Narcotics Control Bureau, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, and Customs have seized drugs worth more than Rs 600 crore in the region during the past one year.

Over 300 drug smugglers and carriers were also arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“If any one found involved in the drug menace and smuggling, irrespective of his party affiliation and official position, toughest action would be taken against them,” announced Deb.

Deb announced that as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations, a “Seva Week” would be celebrated across the state from Saturday onwards.

The “Seva Week” will include activities like cleanliness campaign, voluntary blood donation, Asupply of pure drinking water and a nutrition drive for children and women, he added.

–IANS

sc/ksk