The 51st ‘Vijay Diwas’ marking Indian Army’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 India-Pakistan war and the creation of sovereign Bangladesh, would be observed across the northeastern states on Friday (December 16), an official said on Tuesday.

Army and para-military forces would observe the day through a variety of events while the Bangladesh Assistant High Commissions in Guwahati and Agartala would organise discussions, cultural programmes and a get-together on the occasion.

An Assam Rifles spokesperson said that the para-military would organise a motor cycle rally in Tripura to commemorate the Vijay Diwas.

According to Assam Rifles officials, the bike rally jointly with the local bikers club of Tripura, would be flagged off from Kasilasahar in northern Tripura.

It would move to Teliamura in Tripura and culminate at ‘Liberation War Memorial Circle’ at Agartala thus honouring the memories of the sacrifice made by the people of the state who played a crucial role during the Liberation War.

Tripura had played a significant role during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

The spokesperson said that Tripura provided a launch-pad to the nation for conduct of a successful operation against Pakistan which is written in golden words in the history of India.

“The Mukti Bahini Combat Aviation Formation, codenamed as ‘Kilo Flight’, undertook its first aerial operation, on December 3, 1971 from Tripura’s Kailasahar and Teliamura in which twin airstrikes were carried out on Chittagong and Narayanganj of then East Pakistan and it was on this day that the commencement of hostilities between the two nations began,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

It said that the war which commenced from Tripura took Pakistan completely by surprise and turned the tide of the war thus contributing to India’s victory over Pakistani forces.

